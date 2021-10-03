Robert W. Baird Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $19.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

