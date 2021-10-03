RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

NYSE OPP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 263,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

