Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119,954.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 76,771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 54.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

