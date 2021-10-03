Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBBN opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $900.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

