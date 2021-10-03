Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,448 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBYI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBYI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of PBYI opened at $6.47 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $263.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

