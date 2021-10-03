Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Escalade worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Escalade alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Escalade stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.33. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.