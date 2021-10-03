Rhumbline Advisers Invests $328,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.