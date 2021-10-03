Rhumbline Advisers Has $333,000 Stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $537.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.53. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.