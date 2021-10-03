Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SecureWorks were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 53.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 16.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SecureWorks by 118.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

SCWX stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

