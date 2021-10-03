Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 8,159 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Beam Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

