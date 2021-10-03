Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $$21.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Rexel has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $21.61.
Rexel Company Profile
