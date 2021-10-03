Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $$21.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Rexel has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.