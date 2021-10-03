Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

