Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
About Revival Gold
