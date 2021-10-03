Reviewing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.71 $143.52 million N/A N/A Heritage Insurance $593.39 million 0.32 $9.33 million $0.33 20.30

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85% Heritage Insurance -1.85% -2.65% -0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SiriusPoint and Heritage Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.96%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Heritage Insurance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

