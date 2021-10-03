Reviewing Qudian (NYSE:QD) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.47 N/A N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.67 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 152.79%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43%

Summary

Qudian beats loanDepot on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

