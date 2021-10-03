Reviewing HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HyreCar and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar -78.44% -265.65% -105.25% Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

71.4% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HyreCar and Hertz Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $25.23 million 7.24 -$15.22 million ($0.63) -13.62 Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hertz Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HyreCar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HyreCar and Hertz Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

HyreCar currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.62%. Given HyreCar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Summary

HyreCar beats Hertz Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

