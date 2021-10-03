ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total value of $689,520.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.05. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.92 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Amundi acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

