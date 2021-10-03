Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Cap of $460.35 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $460.35 million and $41.07 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.22 or 0.44339485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00117562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00224885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

