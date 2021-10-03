Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $29.64

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $28.84. Replimune Group shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,646 shares of company stock worth $4,859,041. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Replimune Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Replimune Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 457,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

