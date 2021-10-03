Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $101.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.92 million. Regional Management reported sales of $90.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $405.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.43 million to $407.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $450.85 million, with estimates ranging from $448.24 million to $453.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RM stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. 75,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,800. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,553 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $2,787,866. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Regional Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

