Redd Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.96 or 0.99983304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00080533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006096 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002115 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.37 or 0.00605377 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

