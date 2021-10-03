Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

