Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of RNDB opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.
About Randolph Bancorp
Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.
