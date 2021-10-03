Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of RNDB opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

