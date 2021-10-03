Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 406.8% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QH opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Quhuo has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.