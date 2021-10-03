Quaker Chemical Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of KWR opened at $242.81 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $176.65 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134,896 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

