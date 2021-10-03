Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Issued By Raymond James

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Conifex Timber in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$1.78 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$79.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

