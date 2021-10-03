Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

NYSE:THO opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

