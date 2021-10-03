Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $35.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.21.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Pure Storage has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 144.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 26,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,956.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.