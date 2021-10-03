Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Europe from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.21.

PSTG opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,956.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

