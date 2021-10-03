Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

