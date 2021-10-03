Pundi X Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.53 or 0.45086990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00117696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00227271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

