Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.