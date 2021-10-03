PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $420,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSB opened at $159.80 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

