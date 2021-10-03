Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post $13.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.11 billion and the highest is $13.27 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $13.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $53.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.70 billion to $54.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.41 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.