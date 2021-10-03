Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD opened at $116.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

