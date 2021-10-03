Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $503,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

