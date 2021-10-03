Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $369,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 414,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 186.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR opened at $31.20 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

