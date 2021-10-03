Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

WOOD opened at $84.97 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

