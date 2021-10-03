Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Progressive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 80,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

