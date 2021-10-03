Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 208.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.