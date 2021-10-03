Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 136,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

IPDN opened at $1.34 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 44.40%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

