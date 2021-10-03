Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

