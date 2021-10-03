Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:PBAM remained flat at $$24.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

