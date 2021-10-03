Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 60,326 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 63.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,326 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $341.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.34. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.