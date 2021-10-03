Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Employers worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Employers’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

