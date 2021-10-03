Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

