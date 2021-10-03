Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.93 Million Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of CryoLife worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CryoLife stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

