Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

