Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,404 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

FBNC opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

