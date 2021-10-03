Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,118 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in NIKE by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

