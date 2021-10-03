Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,587 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

